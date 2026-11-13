‘VisionQuest’ Becomes Most-Watched Marvel Finale in 3 Years With 3.7 Million Views

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Note: This story contains major spoilers from “VisionQuest” Episode 8.

The “VisionQuest” finale drove 3.7 million views after one day of streaming on Disney+, a season high for the Marvel series and a 44% increase in viewership compared to Episode 7.

It marks the most watched Marvel finale in over three years since “Loki” Season 2. The show has also climbed from No. 7 to No.6 in Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart in its most recent ranking.

The finale sees Vision (Paul Bettany), Jocasta (T’Nia Miller) and Ultron (James Spader) trapped inside the mansion of Virgil Horton, the human inspiration for Ultron’s avatar.

Ultron is ultimately set free and kills Virgil, but is subsequently defeated by Vision with an assist from his sons Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica). However, Ultron is not gone forever, as he’s seen standing in Virgil’s mansion at the end of the episode with the source code to bring Jocasta back.

“VisionQues”t marks the final installment in a trilogy with “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.”

Despite the long-awaited reunion of three of the Maximoff family members, one is glaringly absent: Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). However, she does show up in a shocking post-credit scene in which she’s awakened by Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) following the events of “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness,” setting up a potential reunion with Vision and her kids in the future.

Following the “VisionQuest” finale, Marvel saw a spike in “Avengers: Doomsday” ticket sales.

All episodes of “VisionQuest” are now streaming on Disney+, while “Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters on Dec. 18.