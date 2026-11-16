Kevin Feige Brought Original X-Men to ‘Avengers’ as a ‘Fun Way’ to Celebrate 25 Years

Kevin Feige is bringing Marvel’s cinematic history full circle with “Avengers: Doomsday,” and the Marvel Studios president says reuniting the original X-Men with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was a fitting way to mark the occasion.

In a new interview with Empire, Feige explained why bringing the mutant superheroes into the “Avengers” franchise felt like the right move, particularly given his connection with the original “X-Men” films.

It’s a connection that dates back to 2000’s “X-Men,” on which Feige served as an associate producer. Released nearly a decade before the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially began with 2008’s “Iron Man,” the film helped establish the modern superhero blockbuster era and introduced audiences to a live-action version of Marvel’s mutant team. The franchise would go on to produce 14 live-action movies, that include spin-offs like “Deadpool.”

“You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together,” Feige told the publication. “It just felt right. It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling.”

While “X-Men” and Marvel fans had long hoped to see the characters cross over on screen, as they frequently do in the comics, that possibility only became a reality in 2019, after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which had previously held the film rights to the mutant superheroes.

So now, more than 25 years later, several familiar faces from that original franchise are finally joining the MCU’s expanding ensemble in “Avengers: Doomsday.” Patrick Stewart (in his final film performance), Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer are among the actors reprising their respective roles as Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, Nightcrawler and Beast.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie brings together characters from multiple Marvel universes as they face a threat from Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

“Avengers: Doomsday” arrives in theaters Dec. 18, 2026. The film will also precede a new “X-Men” movie directed by Jake Schreier, which will reboot the franchise and is scheduled to introduce a new generation of mutants to the MCU in 2028.