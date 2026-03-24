‘DWTS’ Star Gleb Savchenko Sets Microdrama Debut in Upcoming GoodShort Series | Exclusive Video

Gleb Savchenko will take his talents from the ballroom to the small screen as he makes his microdrama debut.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro will have a guest-starring role in GoodShort’s “You Messed With the Wrong Nerd,” TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“What really excites me about microdramas is, because it’s such a short turnaround, the actors have to be so precise, so spot on,” Savchenko told TheWrap. “It’s a new, creative way to tell the story and pull the audience in and keep them entertained in such a short period of time, and that’s what modern viewer is all about.”

The ballroom dancer’s casting marks a push into talent-driven storytelling for the vertical shorts platform. Savchenko plays mafia king Joe James, whose harsh exterior masks his deep loyalty and sensitive heart.

“You Messed With the Wrong Nerd” follows the story of the ruthless mafia king, who after a fatal accident mysteriously awakens in the body of a bullied teenage boy. The series will implement GoodShort’s signature mobile-first formal and vertical storytelling.

Watch the trailer exclusively on TheWrap:

Savchenko is best known for his 12 seasons as a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” and his stint on “Strictly Come Dancing.” He starred in the made-for-TV film “Swing Into Romance,” and just this year, he appeared on the ABC soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He told TheWrap more acting roles are on the way, noting that he shot two feature films a couple of months ago.

“I want to get really, really good,” Savchenko said of his blossoming acting career. “It’s all about performance, acting, being in the moment and doing a good job. I don’t want anything out there otherwise. I’m such a perfectionist.”

The casting is part of GoodShort’s increasing investment in recognizable talent as the platform scales its slate of original content. The series also stars microdrama favorite Ben Armstrong.

Additional casting and premiere details for “You Messed With the Wrong Nerd” will be announced in April.