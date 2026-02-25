Lance Armstrong Biopic Starring Austin Butler Lands at Apple

Apple Original Films has won the hot package centered on cyclist Lance Armstrong, with Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (“Elvis,” “Dune: Part 2″) set to star as Armstrong, and Academy Award-winner Edward Berger (“Conclave,” “All Quiet on the Western Front”) set to direct and produce, the company announced Wednesday.

Scott Stuber obtained the rights to Armstrong’s life story and will work in partnership with the legendary cyclist. He had been developing the Armstrong film before relaunching United Artists and partnering with Amazon. He recently produced “Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White.

“King Richard” writer Zach Baylin is penning the screenplay, with Stuber and Nick Nesbit producing alongside Berger. Josh Glick and Zac Frognowski will serve as executive producers, along with Baylin.

The film will cover Armstrong’s life and career, from his cycling triumphs to his downfall. The project also marks the first time Armstrong has signed off on his life rights. The Apple project is the second Armstrong biopic, following 2015’s “The Program,” which starred Ben Foster.

Butler, Oscar-nominated for “Elvis,” recently starred in Darren Aronofsky’s “Caught Stealing” and will next appear in the crime drama “Enemies” opposite Jeremy Allen White.

Berger most recently directed “Ballad of a Small Player” starring Colin Farrell and is set to direct Brad Pitt in an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel “The Riders.”

