Emma Roberts to Star in ‘Bride Wars’ TV Adaptation at Peacock

New Regency and Peacock are developing a new television series that will be a “fresh, loose reimagining” of the 2009 film “Bride Wars.”.

Set against the backdrop of North Carolina, the series will follow a big-city wedding planner, portrayed by star and executive producer Emma Roberts, whose arrival in a small town sparks an epic showdown with a beloved local planner.

“As the two women battle to plan the same wedding, their rivalry quickly escalates into a larger clash over friendship, community, and, ultimately, love,” the series’ description states.

In addition to Roberts, EPs on the series include Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency; Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski for Belletrist; and Alexandra Milchan and Martin Salgo for Crescent Line. New Regency is the lead studio on the production, while 20th Television and UCP serve as co-studios.

The series is written and executive produced by Sascha Rothchild (“XO Kitty,” “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “GLOW”). Rothchild is currently adapting “Young Rich Widows” for Amazon, and her debut novel “Blood Sugar” was a New York Times Best Book of 2021 and 2022.

Roberts is currently in production on the feature film “Hal” opposite Alexander Ludwig and also serves as an executive producer on “Tell Me Lies.” She is represented by Sweeney Entertainment and her lawyer is JR McGuiness. Crescent Line and Milchan are represented by attorney Gavin Wise.