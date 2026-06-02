Former Amazon MGM Studios Exec Liz Cohen Joins Keshet Studios as Scripted EVP

Former Amazon MGM Studios executive Liz Cohen is joining Keshet Studios as its new scripted executive vice president.

In her new role, Cohen will oversee the development, packaging and production of the company’s scripted projects, working closely with creators, writers, producers and buyers across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

She will also spearhead the company’s efforts to identify and develop projects based on Keshet’s internationally acclaimed formats, third-party rights acquisitions and original concepts, while also managing the studio’s ongoing scripted TV partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

Coheen succeeds former Keshet Studios’ President Peter Traugott, who departed earlier this year to join Fifth Season.

Based in Los Angeles, Liz joins Keshet Studios following nearly two decades working across premium television and film development and production.

She most recently served as Amazon MGM Studios’ senior development executive in charge of first look and overall deals, where she provided creative leadership across more than 20 high-profile talent deals. During her tenure, she worked closely with companies including LuckyChap, Sunday Night, Blossom Films, and Purple Pebble Pictures. She also helped oversee the development of projects including “Sterling Point,” “Life Is Strange,” “Silent River” and “Sex Criminals,” among others.

Prior to Amazon, she was JAX Media’s senior vice president of development, where she helped shape the company’s scripted strategy and worked on projects including “Emily in Paris,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “The Other Two.” Earlier in her career, she held development and production roles with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s On the Day Productions.

“Liz brings an extraordinary combination of creative judgement, industry relationships and production experience,” Keshet International CEO Keren Shahar said in a statement. “She has built trusted partnerships with some of the most exciting talent, producers and creators, particularly during her time at Amazon, where she worked across an impressive range of high-profile deals and projects. She has a sharp eye for premium storytelling and a taste level that feels incredibly complementary to Keshet’s creative identity — daring, distinctive and globally minded.”

“I’ve always admired Keshet’s bold creative vision and its ability to tell stories that resonate across cultures,” Cohen added. “Keshet has the rare combination of entrepreneurial energy and creative excellence. I’m excited to join Keren and the team to continue to build shows that resonate and breakthrough in a meaningful way, and I’m honored to help shape the company’s next chapter.”

Keshet Studios’ recent projects include “Lovesick” starring Claire Danes, which received a straight-to-series order from Netflix and comes from showrunner Sarah Treem. It also struck a first-look scripted deal with Sony Pictures Television, which has already generated a growing slate of high-profile projects in development, including “Save the Date” from showrunner Dana Fox.

Other notable productions developed and produced by Keshet Studios include three series of ”La Brea ”on NBC, ”The Baker and The Beauty” on ABC, ”The Brave” on NBC, and ”Wisdom of the Crowd” on CBS as part of a first-look deal with Universal Television that lasted a decade.

Keshet International has also licensed two high-profile Keshet 12 dramas to global streamers: Spiro Films’ globe-trotting thriller “Unconditional,” which is currently premiering Fridays on Apple TV, and “Red Alert,” which is available to stream globally on Paramount+.

Additional credits include Apple TV’s “Echo 3,” HBO’s “Our Boys” the Snap Original “Dead Girls Detective Agency,” ABC Signature, National Geographic and Disney+’s “A Small Light ,” Guy Nattiv and Zar Amir Ebrahimi’s political thriller “Tatami,” “Sound of Silence” and “Save Yourselves! ”