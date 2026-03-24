OpenAI to Shut Down Sora App

OpenAI is bidding goodbye to Sora as the tech giant revealed on Tuesday that it would shut the video platform down.

“We’re saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing,” the official Sora X account said in a statement. “We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work.”

We’re saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.



We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on… — Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026

The move comes after OpenAI struck a $1 billion deal with Disney in December, to bring more than 200 of its characters to the platform to create short videos for social media, as well as or use for ChatGPT’s image-generation platform.

Under the agreement, Disney was also set to host a series of curated Sora-generated videos on Disney+, while OpenAI would help power new experiences on the streaming service. Disney employees were also set to have access to ChatGPT.

Representatives for OpenAI and Disney did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…