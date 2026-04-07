Paramount Says Middle East Sovereign Wealth Fund Investment for Warner Bros. Deal Offers ‘Strategic and Commercial Opportunities’

Paramount Skydance has officially brought on three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to help finance its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In an SEC filing on Tuesday, the David Ellison-owned media giant confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Abu Dhabi’s L’imad Holding Company and the Qatar Investment Authority’s QIA TMT Holding LLC will contribute equity financing to the $110 billion deal. Also contributing will be LionTree Investment Fund.

Paramount said the “successful Equity Syndication” is an “important milestone in the WBD transaction process” that their participation would diversify its shareholder base and offer the potential for “strategic and commercial opportunities.”

The companies join the Ellison family and RedBird Capital Partners, who have said they are prepared to fully back the deal’s full $47 billion in equity financing, but previously disclosed that other financial and strategic partners could be included at closing.

The Middle East funds’ and LionTree’s stakes will be non-voting and the Ellison family and RedBird will continue to hold the largest equity stake in Paramount Skydance as sole owners with 100% of the voting shares.

While the SEC filing does not disclose how much each company is investing, the three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds previously committed a total of $24 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that $10 billion of that will come from PIF.

More to come…