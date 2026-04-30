Roku CEO Anthony Wood’s Pay Fell 4% to $26.6 Million in 2025

Roku founder, chairman and CEO Anthony Wood saw his pay fall 4% to $26.6 million in 2025, compared to $27.7 million in 2024, per the company’s latest proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The package included a $1 million base salary, $12.7 million in stock awards, $12.8 million in option awards and $29,910 in “other” compensation, reflecting medical and life insurance premiums, as well as an annual subscription to a digital privacy protection service.

In comparison, the annual total compensation of Roku’s median employee was $267,706, putting the CEO pay ratio at 99 to 1.

Meanwhile, Roku Media President Charlie Collier saw his pay climb 30.6% to $13.9 million in 2025, compared to $10.7 million in 2024. His package included a a $6.83 million base salary, $7.1 million in option awards and $21,843 in “other” compensation, reflecting medical and life insurance premiums.

The disclosures come as the streamer and hardware maker has surpassed 100 million households worldwide. 2025 highlights for the company include the acquisition of Frndly TV and the launch of its ad-supported streaming service Howdy. Roku has not released subscriber figures for Howdy, but Antenna estimates that the service has surpassed 1 million subscribers.

Shares of Roku are up 22% in the past month, 9% in the past six months, 6.4% year to date and 69.7% in the past year. Roku will report its quarterly earnings results after the market close on Thursday.