Skydance Shares Tumble 25% After Issuing 471 Million Stock Warrants to Paramount Investors

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Shares of Skydance plunged 25% on Wednesday after the David Ellison-led media giant issued 471 million warrants that gives holders in Paramount Skydance’s Class B stock the opportunity to acquire shares in the new company after its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The warrants provide Paramount Skydance shareholders with similar terms to the combined company’s equity investors, including CEO David Ellison and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, RedBird Capital Partners’ Gerry Cardinale, LionTree and three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds.

As of the time of publication, Skydance shares are trading at around $6.78 apiece, with a market capitalization of around $34 billion. The company’s listing moved from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 6.