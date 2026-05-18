Sony Pictures Television Acquires Alex Baskin’s 32 Flavors

Sony Pictures Television has acquired the majority stake in Alex Baskin’s 32 Flavors, the production company behind some of Bravo’s biggest hits.

The TV studio announced Monday that it now holds the majority interest in the production company, which is best known for its unscripted franchises from “Vanderpump Rules” to “The Real Housewives.”

Under the deal, which marks the first major move from Katherine Pope after absorbing the nonfiction sector alongside her other responsibilities, Baskin will remain CEO of the company and the company’s leadership team will remain unchanged.

“Alex is one of the most passionate and hardest-working people in this business, with an impressive track record of building durable, culture-driving franchises,” Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said in a statement. “This deal reflects our broader strategy to invest in best-in-class creative talent and scale distinctive, globally relevant IP. As the market evolves, we see real opportunity in premium nonfiction, and 32 Flavors strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact, returnable formats that connect with audiences and buyers around the world.”

“32 Flavors has been on a remarkable trajectory, and with Sony’s support, we expect that momentum to accelerate meaningfully,” Baskin said. “The company is built on a clear creative vision and a track record of creating and sustaining culturally resonant programming across formats, and Sony’s scale, track record, and talent-first approach allow us to build on that momentum at a greater level without compromising the integrity and entrepreneurial spirit that defines the company.”

32 Flavors is also behind “Love Thy Nader,” which it joined for its second season, as well as Bravo’s “Still Flipping Out” centered on Jeff Lewis. While the production company is best known for its unscripted reality series, the compaby also produces documentaries, true crime, podcasts and talk, including Netflix podcast “Shut Up Evan” and has scripted series in development.

The move will radically strengthen Sony Pictures Television’s unscripted slate, which includes “Shark Tank,” “American Idol” and the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise among others.