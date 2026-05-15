Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Stacy Weitz to Exit After 10 Years

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Stacy Weitz will exit the studio after a decade of heading up corporate communications.

Weitz, who has served as SVP of corporate communications since 2018, has opted to step down from the role at the end of May as she begins a new chapter, TheWrap has learned.

First joining Sony Pictures in 2016 as VP corporate communications, Weitz was promoted to SVP in 2018. During her tenure, she has helped support the TV business and guided communications strategy for franchises like “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” and as well as distribution and licensing deals, leadership transitions and acquisitions, including Industrial Media and Crunchyroll.

“Stacy is one of those rare executives who is unfailingly principled and leads with integrity and warmth,” chief communications officer Tahra Grant said in a statement. “Those qualities have been invaluable in complex moments requiring the greatest care, and she is beloved by those who have had the privilege of working alongside her. We celebrate her incredible career and the lasting impact she’s had on SPE. Her partnership and leadership will be missed.”

Weitz’s purview shifted slightly when Sony Pictures brought in communications veteran Stephanie Clark as SVP of corporate communications in February 2026.

Clark, who previously headed up streaming comms at Paramount, became responsible for communications for Sony Pictures Television’s U.S. scripted, nonfiction and kids divisions as Weitz shifted to spearhead international production, global distribution and the game show business.

Prior to joining Sony Pictures, she served as PMK BNC’s SVP of corporate communications, and also headed up corp comms as an executive at UTA, Bender/Helper Impact and Jane Ayer PR.