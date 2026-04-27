Spotify Expands Video Strategy With Fitness Programming, Peloton Partnership

Spotify will dive deeper into its video strategy with its latest venture: fitness. The platform, which started as a music streaming hub, will now feature guided workout experiences from top creators as well as a growing catalog of 1,400+ Peloton fitness classes.

The platform will host guided workout experiences for both its free and premium subscribers. Pandemic breakout star Chloe Ting will produce fitness content for the platform as well as top creators Yoga With Kassandra, Caitlin K’eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, Pilates Body By Raven, Abi Mills Wellness and Sophiereidfit

“For nearly two decades, Spotify has been the soundtrack to the world’s workouts,” Roman Wasenmüller, global head of podcasts at Spotify, said. “By bringing thousands of creators and partners like Peloton directly into our video and audio ecosystem, we are investing in a future where Spotify isn’t just where you spend your time—it’s where you go to build momentum, improve your wellbeing, and get more out of every day.”

The Peloton partnership will be available for premium subscribers in select markets. They will gain access to a growing catalog of Peloton fitness classes that do not require additional equipment (like the bike). The catalog of over 1,400 classes includes on-demand strength, cardio, outdoor runs, yoga and meditation programming. Classes from fan-favorite instructors like Rebecca Kennedy, Ally Love and Rad Lopez will specifically be featured on the platform.

This push further cements Spotify’s emphasis on video content. The platform has increasingly valued video prioritizing exclusive music videos and video podcasts. Earlier this year, Spotify expanded monetization tools for creators and broadening distribution as it attempts to rival leading competitors in the video space, like YouTube. The once audio-only platform has positioned itself as a full-scale alternative for creators looking to build sustainable podcast businesses and now fitness empires.

The platform reported that fitness was a primary category for its users. Nearly 70% of Premium users work out monthly, according to the platform, and there are already more than 150 million fitness playlists active globally. The fitness launch caters to the audience’s growing emphasis and demand in the category.

Since launching its Spotify Partner Program last year, monthly video podcast consumption on Spotify has nearly doubled, the company said. Even more telling, the average Spotify podcast user now streams twice as many video shows per month than before the program launched, a sign that audiences are increasingly engaging with podcasts in a video-first format.

Subscribers can access Spotify’s fitness hub by searching “fitness” on the platform, directing them to on-demand classes as well as new curated, high-energy workout playlists. Workouts are available primarily in English, with select options in Spanish and German.