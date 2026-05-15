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Trump Discloses at Least $220 Million in Financial Transactions for Q1 2026, Including Netflix and Paramount Securities

“Neither President Trump, his family nor the Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing or approving specific investments,” a spokesperson says

corbin-bolies
President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump disclosed at least $220 million (and up to $750 million) in financial transactions in 2026’s first quarter, investing at least $30,000 into Warner Bros. Discovery securities and buying — and selling — hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of Disney securities.

The disclosure, made with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Thursday, saw Trump purchase at least $15,000 in Paramount securities alongside one of his Warner Bros. purchases. He has made several public comments related to the Paramount-WBD deal, jockeying between claiming he “shouldn’t” be involved in the regulatory process and praising Paramount CEO David Ellison. His Disney purchases amounted to at least $364,000, though he ultimately sold $1.1 million during the quarter, which spans January through March.

The White House referred TheWrap to the Trump Organization, with a spokesperson saying the president’s investments are maintained “exclusively through fully discretionary accounts” and are “independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions.”

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“Trades are executed and portfolios are balanced through automated investment processes and systems administered by those institutions,” their statement read. “Neither President Trump, his family nor the Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing or approving specific investments. They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind.”

Trump also purchased between $1 million and $5 million of securities in Apple and Nvidia, the CEOs of which traveled with the president to China for his summit with President Xi Jinping. He also made multiple securities purchases in Oracle, co-founded by friend Larry Ellison.

Lastly, Trump purchased at least $45,000 worth of Fox Corp securities, selling $30,000, and at least $450,000 worth of News Corp securities. Both companies are overseen by the Murdoch family, staunch allies of the president.

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corbin-bolies

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies is a media reporter at TheWrap, covering the business of journalism, its personalities, and its intersections with media, politics and tech. A University of Florida alum, he previously worked as a media reporter and a breaking news reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in the Associated Press and…

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