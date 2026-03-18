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WME Layoffs Hit 30 Agency Staffers

Co-chairs Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz say the cuts are aimed at “reducing layers” and “removing bureaucracy” at the firm

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BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 14: General Views of the WME talent agency on August 14, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

WME has cut about 3% of its staff across a range of divisions, impacting around 30 employees at the talent agency.

In a memo to staff, WME co-chairmen Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz said the move was aimed at “reducing layers” and “removing bureaucracy” at the firm, which has a total of about 1,100 staffers.

“Since going private nearly one year ago, we’ve been working diligently to strengthen our organization by reducing layers, increasing responsibilities, and removing bureaucracy, in a singular effort to stay out in front,” the pair wrote. “As such, today we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles across the agency.”

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The layoffs come as the industry is undergoing “profound change — from consolidation and shifting economics to new technology and evolving client needs,” the pair noted. They also touted new platforms that are “creating more opportunities than ever for talent and creators to reach audiences around the world.”

WME says it plans to complete conversations with impacted individuals by the end of the week and is committed to supporting employees during the transition.

“Looking ahead, we’re focused on shaping the agency for the future by building on our scale and experience and capitalizing on our industry-best capabilities and client strategy,” the memo concluded. “Thank you for continuing to show up for one another and for our clients. We appreciate your professionalism and commitment.”

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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