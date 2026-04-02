WME Sells 160over90 to Publicis Groupe for Over $500 Million

WME has sold sports marketing firm 160over90 to Publicis Groupe as it looks to expand its sports business.

“In the age of AI, it has become one of the most high-value channels for clients, delivering unparalleled cultural relevance, live engagement, and measurable impact,” Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun said in a statement. “By combining 160over90’s scale and expertise in sports experiences, culture, and talent with the industry’s most powerful connected influencer platform, experiential capabilities, and data-driven insights, we are disrupting a highly fragmented landscape by creating a unified, end-to-end platform that connects brands to fans in ways that are both meaningful and measurable.”

WME parent company Endeavor Group Holdings acquired 160over90 back in 2018 for $200 million before going public on the stock market in 2021. In March 2025, Endeavor was taken private by Silver Lake and was renamed WME Group.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed, though the Wall Street Journal pegs the value at more than $500 million.

160over90, which has over 670 employees across the U.S., U.K., EMEA and APAC, has worked on activations for global brands including the NFL’s Super Bowls, the Olympic Games, the World Cup and more.

It will be integrated into the French advertising giant’s Publicis Sports unit, which has its own intelligence platform that allows marketers to plan, personalize, and measure investments and outcomes across media, experiential, content, hospitality, sponsorships, and commerce.

Publicis Groupe and WME Group will also collaborate across talent, content financing, and marketing partnerships.

“160over90 has earned its reputation as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most influential brands, consistently delivering unique experiences and valuable partnerships on the biggest stages in sports,” WME Group president and managing partner Mark Shapiro added. “Combining forces with Publicis Sports will create an unmatched offering for brands looking to move faster and create deeper connections with sports fans, properties, and content. Additionally, WME Group’s new collaboration with Publicis Groupe will deliver more opportunities for our talent and partners to realize their business ambitions at scale.”

The deal comes as the sports media market is valued at $150 billion, while sports sponsorships have surpassed $90 billion globally. It also follows Publicis Sports’ acquisitions of Adopt and Bespoke in 2025, as well as a partnership with Magic Johnson Enterprises and the launch of Influential Sports.

The combined Publicis Sports group will report to Publicis Sports CEO Suzy Deering and sit within the company’s investment and buying arm Publicis Media Exchange to ensure access and unified delivery to all Publicis agencies and clients.

160over90 president Robbie Henchman will remain at WME Group as a senior partner and president of WME’s brand representation business, and oversee the strategic partnership between WME Group and Publicis Groupe.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.