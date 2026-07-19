Influencer Andrew Tate and Brother Tristan Arrested in Miami

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who is also an Internet star, were arrested in Miami, Fla. on Saturday.

The influencer brothers’ arrest came as the British authorities called for their extradition on rape and sex trafficking charges.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring further charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate in relation to four further victims,” British prosecutors shared in a statement on Saturday. “The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.”

The statement continued: “The CPS has decided to prosecute Tristan Tate, 38, with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.”

Per the British authorities, the allegations are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

“The suspects were arrested by the US Marshal Service in the United States of America on July 18, 2026,” the British prosecutors further shared. “Following their arrest in the US, prosecutors will be seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges and the further charges which we have decided to prosecute.”

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, shared that they decided to pursue additional charges against the Tate brothers due to alleged offenses relating to rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offenses relating to indecent images of a child.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven,” McHaffie said in a statement. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

However, in an interview with the Associated Press, the brothers’ attorney Joseph McBride slammed the new charges as “filth and slander” meant to derail his clients’ defamation lawsuits in the U.S.

“They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court,” McBride said. “We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

Prior to Saturday’s arrest, Tristan had faced charges for 11 counts, including three counts of rape, six counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of human trafficking. Meanwhile, Andrew had faced 10 counts, including three counts of rape, four counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking and one count of controlling prostitution for gain. The previous charges were tied to three victims, but the new charges relate to four new victims.