Trump Vows ‘All Federal Law Enforcement’ Will Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Donald Trump promised to direct all federal law enforcement to the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy, who remains missing after she was abducted from her Arizona home.

The president issued a statement on the search for Savannah’s 84-year-old mother Wednesday evening, confirming that he had spoken with the “Today” anchor and would be offering up federal resources.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Word of the president’s call to Savannah was reported earlier Wednesday, when NBC host Tom Llamas said at the end of a 2 p.m. NBC News Special Report, “We also want to mention, after our interview, the president called Savannah Guthrie and spoke to her, offering words of support for her and her family as they search for her mother.”

Trump had acknowledged Nancy’s case earlier at a press conference, stating, “I think it’s a terrible thing … very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

Trump’s statement also came as Savannah and her siblings, brother Camron and sister Annie, begged for the release of their mother in a tearful video released on Instagram.

In the video, the trio noted that they were aware of the ransom letter that was first reported by TMZ and pleaded with Nancy’s alleged captors to contact them.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

The Guthrie matriarch was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she missed church services in Arizona. The Pima County officials out of Arizona are still operating under the belief that Nancy is alive.

Officials have said that this is not a missing persons case, but rather a possible kidnapping or overnight abduction, given Nancy was seemingly “taken from the home against her will.”

In the wake of her mother’s disappearance, Savannah has been absent from “Today” and bowed out of hosting 2026 Winter Olympics coverage for NBC.