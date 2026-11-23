The FCC will vote next month on an order that would modernize its local ownership rules for radio and TV broadcasters, which limit the number of stations a single entity can own.

The agency’s proposal would replace its bright line approach with a more granular case-by-case review, which will treat the existing ownership limits as baselines.

In addition, the order would eliminate subcaps that restrict the balance of AM and FM stations one entity can own in a local market. Under existing radio ownership rules, broadcasters in markets with at least 45 radio stations may own up to eight, including no more than five that can be the same service.

It will also retain the Dual Network rule, which prohibits station mergers between or among the Big Four broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

On Monday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr argued that the current broadcast ownership rules have been “stuck in the past” for too long.

“Local radio and television stations are no longer just competing with the broadcast station down the street. They are competing with Big Tech companies and streamers that do not face the same market-by-market restrictions,” Carr said. “Unless we modernize our regulations, those local broadcast stations will be unable to compete on a level playing field and many of them could go dark—leaving communities across the country without the live and local news that Americans depend on.”

Carr said the proposed order will “encourage good deals that enable broadcasters to serve the public interest, while ensuring that the agency blocks bad ones.”

“If you care about the future of local journalism, then you should ensure that local broadcast stations do not go the way of local newspapers,” he added. “The FCC has a chance to give local broadcast stations a fighting chance now and into the future.”

The FCC said it has already seen the benefits of this approach where it has granted additional ownership flexibility to local broadcasters through targeted waivers, including expanded local news programming, millions of dollars of investment in facilities and infrastructure, strengthened emergency operations and job creation in communities that have seen years of decline.

The agency specifically pointed to the Media Bureau’s approval of Circle City Broadcasting’s purchase of WRTV Indianapolis, which has increased its local programming by seven hours per week under the new ownership.

It also noted that investment in Illinois’ WREX-TV increased its weekly news broadcast hours nearly 47% to 63.5 hours per week, with the station planning to add more news broadcasts, including streaming options, in the future.

Additionally, it noted that Texas’ KJTV started producing morning local news seven days a week for the first time ever and has added high school and regional sports coverage, while Rhode Island’s WLNE has added an additional hour of local news every weekday, doubled its daily story count and upgraded newsrooms and technology after being acquired.

The proposed order comes after the FCC voted to repeal the national broadcast ownership cap back in August during its monthly Open Committee meeting.

It also comes as Nexstar Media Group is locked in a legal battle with DirecTV and a group of state attorneys general over its $6.2 billion merger with rival Tegna. Though the FCC granted Nexstar a waiver to close the merger, a judge has ordered the two companies to keep their operations separate while the litigation plays out in court.

Next month’s Open Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.