Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Found Guilty of Wife’s Murder

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Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

On Tuesday, Flynn was found guilty of all charges – including a count of murder and counts of tampering with evidence – by a jury. The guilty verdict comes seven months after the ex-“American Idol” contestant was arrested in connection to his wife Ashley’s murder.

“While the defendant told law enforcement that he was sleeping, his electronic devices documented something different. They documented movement and activity in the hours leading up to Ashley’s murder,” Matthew C. Joseph, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in his closing argument. “The defendant said he was sleeping. His devices say he was awake and moving.”

Elsewhere in his closing address, Joseph touched on Flynn’s motive, noting, “Being the victim allowed him to do that without being the husband who left his wife for a mistress. Instead, he’d be the husband whose wife was tragically murdered by an unknown intruder.”

The former music pastor, who competed on Season 12 in 2013, was arrested and charged back in February. He faced one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence. His wife Ashley was found shot to death on Feb. 16 at 2:30 a.m. after reports of a burglary at the couple’s home in Ohio.

“I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk,” he told Judge Samuel Huffman back when he was arrested.

During his stint on “American Idol,” Flynn shared his devotion for his wife. “I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything,” he said in a hometown interview at the time. “She is very, very pretty. I love her.”