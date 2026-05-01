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Gavin Newsom’s $787 Million Fox News Defamation Lawsuit Moves Toward Trial in Legal Win for Governor

“Looking forward to discovery,” the California governor writes on X after a Delaware judge ruled in his favor

Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom (Credit: Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom scored a small legal victory in his defamation case against Fox News and host Jesse Watters, as a Delaware judge ruled that his &787 million lawsuit can move forward.

“Looking forward to discovery,” the California governor responded Thursday in an X post.

Judge Sean P. Lugg found it “reasonably conceivable” that Fox intentionally pushed false claims about Newsom when accusing him of lying about a phone call with Donald Trump during protests in Los Angeles.

Gavin Newsom, Jesse Watters (Credit: Getty Images)
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Fox filed to dismiss the lawsuit last August, calling the governor’s suit a political stunt. The court rejected the news network’s attempts to dismiss the case and permits it to go to trial.

Newsom filed his lawsuit against the conservative news network in June 2025, seeking the massive payout after Fox News star Watters said the governor lied about a phone call with President Trump.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom said in a statement to TheWrap at the time. “I believe the American people should be able to trust the information they receive from a major news outlet. Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

The news organization called the governor’s suit a “political stunt” at the time, adding that the suit should be dismissed because it was supposedly filed in the wrong state, Delaware. The judge ruled against this dismissal moving the case forward to trial.

California Governor Gavin Newsom at East Los Angeles College on February 26, 2025 in Monterey Park, California. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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