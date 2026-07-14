Justin Baldoni Asks Judge to Reject or ‘Substantially Reduce’ Blake Lively’s $8 Million Legal Fee Request

Justin Baldoni urged a federal judge Monday to deny or “substantially reduce” Blake Lively’s $8 million legal fee request.

In a new filing obtained and viewed by TheWrap, Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, slammed Lively’s request as “anything but a typical fee motion,” claiming the “It Ends With Us” actress’ legal team charged her “excessive” hourly rates.

Baldoni and the company argued that The New York Times sought only $181,622.70 in attorneys’ fees, noting it was for a “motion to dismiss precisely the same defamation claim.”

The new filing also argued that the case had been “overstaffed,” citing multiple attorneys at hearings, inordinate internal conferences and over 7,000 billable hours.

“The most cursory review of Lively’s submission shows multiple lawyers at the same hearings, numerous charges for lawyers conferencing, conferring, or strategizing with one another, and to put it mildly, extremely excessive research and online investigation,” the document stated.

Lively’s request for $539,514.01. in “costs and expenses” was also accused of being a “whopping” sum.

Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios’ filing asked Judge Lewis Liman to deny the motion in its entirety or to “substantially reduce” Lively’s request.

“Lively fails to meet her burden to present credible evidence showing that the fees and costs she seeks to recover are reasonable and, accordingly, her fee motion should be denied in its entirety,” the document noted. “At minimum, the Court should substantially reduce the request, using as a benchmark the $181,622.70 the Times sought after securing dismissal of Count II on its separate motion to dismiss – the same outcome Lively achieved.”

A representative for Lively did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This update comes two months after Baldoni and Lively reached a settlement in May, mere weeks before their case was set to go to trial. The settlement followed Judge Liman’s decision to toss out 10 of the 13 claims from Lively’s December 2024 lawsuit, first published in the New York Times.

Liman later ruled that Lively was entitled to compensation for her defense costs thanks to the Protecting Survivors From Weaponized Defamation Lawsuits Act, with the actress, in turn, seeking more than $8 million in attorneys’ fees and other legal costs.

Nonetheless, the May settlement brought an end to the pair’s nearly two-year long battle, which came about when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of their 2024 film,“It Ends With Us,” in a lawsuit filed in December 2024. She also alleged that after she raised concerns, Baldoni and his team of publicists launched a coordinated digital smear campaign in retaliation, which she said impacted her financially and professionally.

Baldoni then filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others, alleging defamation, extortion and additional claims. A judge dismissed Baldoni’s case in June 2025, however.

“The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” representatives for both parties said in a joint statement in May. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind. We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. “

The statement added: “We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”