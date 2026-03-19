Kevin Spacey Settles With 3 Sexual Assault Accusers Out of Court

Kevin Spacey has settled out of court with three men who accused him of sexual assault, ending London civil cases that were set to proceed later this year. The actor has long denied any wrongdoing.

“By consent, it is ordered that all further proceedings against the defendant in these actions be stayed upon the terms set out in this order and in the confidential schedule,” Judge Christina Lambert ruled, per reports.

The terms of the March 13 settlements were not made public. The prior allegations were for supposed incidents that took place between 2000 and 2013.

While two of the three accusers have chosen to remain anonymous, the third was apparently a participant in the 2024 documentary, “Spacey Unmasked.” The man accused Spacey of groping him at a press night party for “Sweet Bird of Youth” at the Old Vic in 2013, a claim the star said was “ridiculous and it never happened.”

In 2023, Spacey was acquitted on all counts over nine alleged sex offenses from four men. In 2017, Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances toward him when he was just 14. They then faced off in a civil trial in 2022, where Spacey was found not liable.

The legal update also comes a week after the Oscar-winning actor testified in his “House of Cards” trial regarding his removal from Season 6 of the Netflix series.