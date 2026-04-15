Live Nation Found Liable for Monopoly Practices by Federal Jury in States’ Landmark Antitrust Case

A federal jury found Live Nation Entertainment liable for monopolistic practices in a landmark antitrust case, handing a coalition of states a major victory after the Department of Justice – and several states along with it – backed out with a settlement last month.

The verdict, delivered Wednesday after a weeks-long trial, concluded that Live Nation used its dominance to stifle competition and inflate ticket prices. Jurors focused on claims that the company leveraged its control of amphitheaters to force artists and venues into using its Ticketmaster platform.

The case was originally brought in 2024 by the DOJ and nearly 40 states seeking to break up Live Nation’s merger with Ticketmaster. Federal officials reached a partial settlement early in the trial, but more than 30 states — including California, New York and Texas — continued to pursue the case independently.

Live Nation had already agreed in the federal settlement to loosen certain booking practices, including opening its venues to rival promoters and extending oversight outlined in a prior consent decree.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will now determine penalties, including whether structural remedies such as a breakup are warranted.

More to come …

The early days of trial included testimony from top executives including Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. Evidence included internal employee messages, including one who wrote: “Robbing them, blind, baby, that’s how we do” – which Rapino repudiated from the stand.

But just as testimony was getting underway, the Justice Department announced its settlement, which was joined by a handful of states. Live Nation agreed to concessions short of a breakup, including ending booking agreements with 13 amphitheaters and opening others to competing promoters, along with a $200 million payment to settled parties.

The settlement terms were scoffed at by lawmakers and the more than 30 other states who chose to keep fighting, hiring antitrust lawyer Jeffrey Kessler to finish the case.