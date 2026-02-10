Nancy Guthrie Update: FBI Unaware of Any ‘Continued’ Contact From Suspected Kidnappers

More than a week after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie went missing, the FBI said that communication between the Guthrie family and their mother’s suspected kidnappers appears to have stopped.

“The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers,” FBI Phoenix Spokesperson Connor Hagan said in a released statement.

The FBI also confirmed that they still had not “identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” but assured that agents, analysts and more were working “around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family.”

“Additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson,” the statement continued. “We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams. But we still need the public’s help.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department expressed a similar statement, writing on X Monday, “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest or vehicles connected to Nancy Guthrie. Anyone who believes they have information that may assist investigators is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the PCSD non-emergency line at 520-351-4900, or 88-CRIME.”

TMZ reportedly received a ransom note pertaining to the investigation last week, which set a second deadline for the Guthrie family at 5 p.m. MST on Monday — around when the FBI issued the statement. One person has been arrested for making an imposter ransom message.

The FBI statement comes just hours after NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie released a new message about her family, stating that she and her siblings “are at an hour of desperation.”

“Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” Savannah said. “So, I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help.” You can watch the video below.

The last major development in the Guthrie case came on Saturday, when Savannah, her brother Camron and her sister Annie went on Instagram to share that they had received communication from their mother’s suspected kidnappers.

“We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” Savannah said in the video, shared below. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”