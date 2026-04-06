Netflix Must Reimburse Subscribers in Italy After Years of Unlawful Price Increases, Court Rules

Netflix subscribers in Italy could soon be getting reimbursed for years’ worth of price changes after a court in Rome ruled last week that four increases since 2017 were unlawful.

Local consumer group Movimento Consumatori previously filed a lawsuit against the streamer for breaking the country’s Consumer Code by not explicitly explaining the reason for the various price hikes in writing.

“For the Premium Plan, the unlawful increases applied in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024 amount to 8 euros a month, while for the Standard Plan the total is 4 euros a month,” lawyers Paolo Fiorio and Riccardo Pinna argued, via Google translation. “A ​Premium subscriber who has ​paid for Netflix continuously ⁠from 2017 to the present day is entitled to a refund of about 500 euros, while a Standard subscriber is due a refund of ​about 250 euros.”

“We take consumer rights very seriously and believe our terms have always ​complied with Italian laws and practice,” Netflix responded in a statement, per Reuters. The company also stated its intent to appeal the Wednesday decision.

If upheld, the ruling could result in subscription price reductions, the above reimbursements and even potential compensation, where applicable.

It’s also worth noting the streamer typically warns users of incoming price hikes, allowing them a chance to cancel their subscriptions ahead of time. According to Movimento Consumatori‘s estimates, Netflix Italia had 8.3 million users in Q1 2025, but just 5.4 million by October later that year.