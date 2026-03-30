Pedro Pascal, Ms. Rachel and Dozens More Demand ‘Inhumane’ Texas ICE Detention Center Closure

Dozens of household names and celebrities have banded together in an open letter demanding the closure of an ICE detention center in Dilley, Texas, due to its “inhumane conditions.”

Hollywood stars and filmmakers added their names and voices to a longer list of policy experts, physicians and larger organizations making calls to close the center. It is being used to hold children and families of those rounded up in the ongoing ICE raids around the country.

“Children held in immigration detention endure trauma, neglect and conditions that violate basic standards of health, safety, dignity and human rights,” the letter reads. “Court filings of abuse against children have included refusals to provide clean water, rotten food contaminated with worms, dangerous medical neglect, sleep deprivation, denial of legal counsel, the separation of children from their families and retaliation against families protesting the inhumane conditions. Children belong in schools and on playgrounds, not in detention centers.”

Among the celebrities tying their names to letter are Pedro Pascal, Madonna, Javier Bardem, Ms. Rachel, Jane Fonda, Wunmi Mosaku, Keke Palmer, Mark Ruffalo, Hannah Einbinder, Gracie Abrams, Elizabeth Banks and many more.

The Dilley ICE center was infamously where Liam Conejo Ramos was sent after ICE detained his father, with images of the 5-year-old boy in his Spider-Man backpack going viral online. Measles outbreaks, contaminated food and drink, and general mistreatment top the reasons the center is being called to be closed. The letter is open for more signatures at Change.org.

Read the full letter and the Hollywood signatories, below:

Close Dilley ICE Detention Center: Protect Children

No child should be locked in an immigration detention center. We, the undersigned, call for the immediate closure of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) family detention center in Texas and an end to the detention of children and families. Children held in immigration detention endure trauma, neglect and conditions that violate basic standards of health, safety, dignity and human rights.

The harms of detaining children are known and well documented. Court filings of abuse against children have included refusals to provide clean water, rotten food contaminated with worms, dangerous medical neglect, sleep deprivation, denial of legal counsel, the separation of children from their families, and retaliation against families protesting the inhumane conditions.

Children belong in schools and on playgrounds, not in detention centers. We urge the federal government and CoreCivic to close the Dilley facility immediately, return children and families to the homes and communities they were taken from and to end child imprisonment now. Our commitment does not end with closure. We demand transparency, accountability, and systemic reforms to prevent these abuses from happening anywhere in the United States.

Sign on to help protect children and their families.

Abdi Nazemian, artist

Abby Wambach, artist

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, artist

Ali Wentworth, artist

Aisha Tyler, artist

Al Madrigal, artist

America Ferrera, artist

Anna Akana, artist

Aron Accurso, artist

Ariana DeBose, artist

Ashlyn Harris, artist

Billy Porter, artist

Bobby Lopez, artist

Brandi Carlile, artist

Breanna Stewart, athlete

Brendan Hines, artist

Brittney Griner, athlete

Busy Philipps, artist

Carrie Coon, artist

Celine Song, artist

Cherien Dabis, artist

Chris Perfetti, artist

Christina Ricci, artist

Cynthia Nixon, artist

Cobie Smulders, artist

Constance Wu, artist

Darren Criss, artist

Desi Perkins, artist

Diego Luna, artist

Donovan Patton, artist

Drew Scott, artist

Elaine Wentworth, artist

Elizabeth Banks, artist

Elliot Page, artist

Eva Longoria, artist

Frances Fisher, artist

Gabor Maté, artist

Gina Torres, artist

Glennon Doyle, artist

Gracie Abrams, artist

Grant Gustin, artist

Hannah Einbinder, artist

Hasan Minhaj, artist

Ilana Glazer, artist

Indigo Girls (Emily Saliers, Amy Ray), artist

Janicza Bravo, artist

Jane Fonda, artist

Javier Bardem, artist

Jen Tullock, artist

Jessica M Garcia, artist

Jesse Peretz, artist

John Cusack, artist

John Legend, artist

Jordan Walker Ross, artist

Josh Dela Cruz, artist

Katie Couric, artist

Kaitlin Becker, artist

Kathryn Grody, artist

Keke Palmer, artist

Kesha, artist

King Princess, artist

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, artist

Lance Bass, artist

Lena Dunham, artist

Leo Gonzalez, artist

Loryn Brantz, artist

Madonna, artist

Maggie Gyllenhaal, artist

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, artist

Mandy Patinkin, artist

Mark Ruffalo, artist

Melina Matsoukas, artist

Melissa Barrera, artist

Michelle Williams, artist

Mickey Sumner, artist

Morgan Spector, artist

MUNA (Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, Josette Maskin), artist

Ms. Rachel, artist

Natasha Lyonne, artist

Nick Gonzalez, athlete

Nicola Coughlan, artist

Parvati Shallow, artist

Pamela Adlon, artist

Pedro Pascal, artist

Peter Sarsgaard, artist

Poppy Liu, artist

Raffi, artist

Ramy Youssef, artist

Richa Moorjani, artist

Paul Feig, artist

Poorna Jagannathan, artist

Ravayna Coe, artist

Rebecca Hall, artist

Riley Keough, artist

Sara Bareilles, artist

Sara Wiles, Artist

Shepard Fairey, artist

Sohla and Ham El-Waylly, artist

Sophia Bush, artist

Steve Boyer, artist

Steve Burns, artist

Tommy Dorfman, artist

Wunmi Mosaku, artist

Xochitl Gonzalez, artist

Yasmin Maya, artist

Zainne Saleh, artist