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‘The Hunger Games’ Alum Ethan Jamieson Arrested For Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill

The former child actor is best known for portraying a District 4 tribute in the first “Hunger Games” movie starring Jennifer Lawrence

Ethan Jamieson
Ethan Jamieson (Photo credit: Getty Images/Wake County Sheriff's Office)

Ethan Jamieson, who appeared alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 2012’s “The Hunger Games,” was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in Raleigh, N.C.

Per a spokesman for the Raleigh Police Department, Jamieson, 27, was arrested after officers responded to a report of shots fired on March 22 at approximately 9:52 p.m. local time.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving,” the spokesman said in a statement to media. “Two additional occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified [Jamieson] as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.”

Jamieson is currently facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and has a court date set for April 30. Per online records, this is Jamieson’s second arrest in a year, as he was previously booked on March 21, 2025, and charged with resisting a public officer.

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A representative for Jamieson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Fans of “The Hunger Games” will best recognize Jamieson as the District 4 male tribute killed in the Cornucopia bloodbath on the first day of the 74th Hunger Games.

He appeared in the movie alongside Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Elizabeth Banks, Amandla Stenberg and Liam Hemsworth.

At the time of the film’s release, Jamieson told the LancasterOnline that, while he knew the books “were so popular,” he didn’t anticipate the movie “to be so big.”

On being asked for his autograph at the premiere, he added: “I thought that was pretty awesome.”

Jamieson’s other acting credits include “One Tree Hill,” “The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16” and “Justified.”

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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