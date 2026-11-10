Meghan Markle’s Father Jailed for Cutting Off Ankle Monitor After Child Sex Abuse Arrest

Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has been detained after cutting off his ankle monitoring device, according to the Department of Justice.
Mere days after Meghan Markle’s estranged father was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, Thomas Markle cut off the ankle device monitoring his location in the middle of the night while waiting for his federal hearing following the arrest. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bilal A. “Bill” Essayli explained that removing the device went directly against a court order and that he was now seeking to detain the 82-year-old. He was arrested later Tuesday and appeared in federal court in Tampa, Fla. where he was then jailed. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is calling for the death penalty.
“Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device,” Essayli said. “He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”
Markle was arrested on Nov. 6 for possessing and storing child sexual abuse material. Essayli added last week that authorities had “seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books” from a storage unit in California. The arrest came weeks after local police in the Philippines began an investigation into the man after Thomas Markle Jr. allegedly found similar imagery in their shared home in the country.
In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex claimed to have first learned of “disturbing” allegations about her father in 2018 when a letter was sent to London’s Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection division. Meghan Markle said the letter contained “troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”
“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours,” she added. “My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”