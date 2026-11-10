Meghan Markle’s Father Jailed for Cutting Off Ankle Monitor After Child Sex Abuse Arrest

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Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has been detained after cutting off his ankle monitoring device, according to the Department of Justice.

Mere days after Meghan Markle’s estranged father was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, Thomas Markle cut off the ankle device monitoring his location in the middle of the night while waiting for his federal hearing following the arrest. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bilal A. “Bill” Essayli explained that removing the device went directly against a court order and that he was now seeking to detain the 82-year-old. He was arrested later Tuesday and appeared in federal court in Tampa, Fla. where he was then jailed. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is calling for the death penalty.