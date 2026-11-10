‘You’re The Worst’ Creator Slams Hulu for Show’s Abrupt Removal From Streamer

“You’re the Worst” got removed from Hulu and the show’s creator was not happy.
Stephen Falk took to social media Tuesday with a message to fans of the beloved 2014 FX series after learning that “You’re the Worst” had been removed from Hulu. He promised to get to the bottom of it and appeared baffled that he hadn’t been told the show was leaving ahead of time.
“In case you’ve ever wondered how ‘close’ and ‘tuned in’ and ‘in communication with’ television creators are to the decision makers, the answer is: I just found out that ‘You’re The Worst’ left Hulu, well, today,” Falk wrote. “I don’t know why or what happens next but for those who have reached out to complain or commiserate, I feel you. I will try to find out any information I can.”
“You’re the Worst” starred Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue and followed a group of messy people navigating the dating scene in Los Angeles. With a healthy dose of cynicism mixed into its romantic comedy sensibility, the series struck a balance between the two genres.
The series was critically acclaimed throughout its four-season run for its realistic portrayals of modern dating, mental health struggles, the challenges veterans face after returning from war and more. As an FX series, it was part of the FX on Hulu brand and had never been available to stream anywhere else.
FX and Hulu did not immediately return TheWrap’s requests for comment.