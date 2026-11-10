‘You’re The Worst’ Creator Slams Hulu for Show’s Abrupt Removal From Streamer

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“You’re the Worst” got removed from Hulu and the show’s creator was not happy.

Stephen Falk took to social media Tuesday with a message to fans of the beloved 2014 FX series after learning that “You’re the Worst” had been removed from Hulu. He promised to get to the bottom of it and appeared baffled that he hadn’t been told the show was leaving ahead of time.