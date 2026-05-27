Roku Updates Home Screen for the First Time in Over 10 Years | Video

Now that Roku is reaching 100 million streaming households worldwide, the company has updated its device home screen for the first time in over a decade.

Starting Wednesday, U.S. users will get quick access to their favorite apps and shows with a Top Picks for You section, as well as additional modules for subscriptions, search, shortcuts and even an interactive Roku City tile.

“A majority of streamers (82%) agree they would love if they turned on their TV and the show they wanted to watch was right on their Home Screen. The new Roku Home Screen does just that, recommending content based on your interests and helping you start watching faster,” the company explained. “With billions of possible Home Screen combinations, Roku’s intelligence models pick the best one for each viewer every time they turn on their TV.”

“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” Roku founder/CEO Anthony Wood added in a statement. “Now, our new Home Screen puts entertainment at the center of everything, while staying true to Roku’s simple, intuitive roots. More than 100 million households will feel the difference the moment they turn on their TV — and it opens up a better, more powerful experience for our partners as well.”

The update also comes a month after Roku raised its business outlook for 2026 due to record subscription sign-ups and video advertising performance, with platform revenue expected to grow 21% to $5 billion this year, while devices revenue will come in at approximately $535 million.

The new home screen will roll out across all Roku TVs and streaming devices in the United States starting Wednesday, with expansion to other countries in the coming months.



