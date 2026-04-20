‘Roku City Dash’ Game Lets Users Race Through Streamer’s Purple Home Screen

Roku City is one of the most recognizable home screens in streaming, but users can now get even more acquainted with the iconic purple screensaver.

That’s because the streamer launched “Roku City Dash” on Monday, a retro-inspired racing game that will allow viewers to compete within their household as they fly past obstacles on their way to a high score.

“Our users have a deep passion for all-things Roku City and starting today we are delivering a feature they’ve asked for over many years,” Roku Media’s Head of Content Lisa Holme said in a statement. “Roku City Dash invites our users to fly through Roku City, passing iconic monuments they know and love, plus special Easter eggs, as they vie for a high score by avoiding obstacles. The game is a fun way for us to celebrate our beloved town, build on our platform’s interactivity and invite users to spend time with Roku in a new way.”

The streaming service/electronics company similarly offers “Roku Daily Trivia,” as well as its quarterly “Roklue” game. That’s in addition to the “Live From Roku City” feature, which allows the screensaver to fold in original programming, such as collaborations with Demi Lovato and “Wicked: For Good.”

The update also comes just days after Roku celebrated its milestone of reaching 100 million streaming households worldwide.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” Roku founder/CEO Anthony Wood said on Thursday. “We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences. We are deeply grateful to our viewers, teams, advertisers and partners for helping us reach this milestone.”

“As the shift to streaming continues to accelerate, we’re more energized than ever to lead the evolution of television,” he concluded.