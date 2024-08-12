‘Industry’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Succession” may have come to an end last year, but HBO has another high-stakes drama about the corporate universe up its sleeve — and it’s about time you caught up. Welcome to the scandalous, drug-filled and obscenely rich world of “Industry.”

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, “Industry” largely revolves around the day-to-day stresses at a London-based investment bank called Pierpoint & Co. When you mix giant egos, no sleep and nearly limitless wealth, it doesn’t take much for this series about financial wins and woes to spiral into chaos. The last time audiences caught up with Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) was two years ago in 2022. Now “Industry” is returning with a new day of the week and a big-name newcomer to the project: “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch Season 3.

When does “Industry” Season 3 premiere?

This season, “Industry” is getting an upgrade, moving from Mondays to the coveted Sunday night slot on HBO. Season 3 will premiere on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on Max.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes will premiere weekly. Here’s your guide to when to expect this new season:

Episode 1: Sunday, Aug. 11

Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 18

Episode 3: Sunday, Aug. 25

Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 1

Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 8

Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 15

Episode 7: Sunday, Sept. 22

Episode 8: Sunday, Sept. 29

Who’s in “Industry” Season 3?

All the major players from Season 1 and Season 2 are returning for this upcoming season of “Industry.” That includes Myha’la as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Harry Lawtey as Robert, Ken Leung as Eric, Conor MacNeill as Kenny and Sagar Radia as Rishi, to name the series’ leading characters.

Other cast members who are coming back include Indy Lewis as Pierpoint newbie Venetia; Adam Levy as Yasmin’s father Charles; Sarah Parish as Pierpoint client Nicole, Trevor White as Bill, the Pierpoint global head of FICC; Elena Saurel as Anna, head of FutureDawn Partners; and Irfan Shamji as Pierpoint newbie Anraj.

The biggest new cast member joining Season 3 is “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington. He will play Sir Henry Muck, the CEO of green tech energy company Lumi.

Harington will be joined by Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”) as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche (“The Worst Witch”) as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill (“Downton Abbey”) as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay (“The Snowman”) as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed (“My Brother the Devil”) as Ali El Mansour and Fiona Button (“The Split”) as Denise Oldroyd.

What is “Industry” about?

Set in the high-stakes world of corporate finance, “Industry” largely revolves around a prestigious investment bank in London named Pierpoint & Co. The first season followed a group of new hires as they navigated this high stress and morally dubious world. But three seasons in, only three members of that original class who have remained are Yasmin (Abela), Harper (Myha’la) and Robert (Lawtey).

This newest season will follow the Pierpoint crew — spearheaded by Eric (Leung), Yasmin and Robert — as they enter the world of ethical investment. It will focus on the splashy IPO of a green company named Lumi that’s led by Harington’s Henry “in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government,” a press release for the season teases.

Meanwhile, Harper is desperate to return to the top after being forced out of Pierpoint at the end of Season 2. As she attempts to return to this world, she finds a new partner in Goldberg’s Petra Koenig.

Watch the trailer