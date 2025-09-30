‘Pose’ Actress Indya Moore Calls Out Ryan Murphy for Silence on Trans Rights in Tearful Instagram Reel

“Pose” star Indya Moore slammed Ryan Murphy for his lack of vocal support for transgender artists in a 30-minute Instagram reel from Paris Monday.

In the tearful video, the transgender and non-binary actress first thanked “anyone that has supported trans people ever” before railing against the Trump administration’s stance on trans rights.

“I want to express my thanks and my gratitude to all the people who have ever given us jobs, given us work, allowing us to be able to speak out. But like, we really need y’all. We really, really need y’all,” Moore said, through tears. “Like, the fact that Ryan Murphy has been this silent — like, we really pissed you off that much, Ryan? Like Ryan Murphy, who upset you that much?”

Moore’s series “Pose” was co-created by Murphy, which explored New York City’s underground ballroom scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The series also focused on the intersectional experience for the African-American and Latinx LGBTQ+ community as they dealt with discrimination, the AIDS crisis, family and identity.

The actress went on to call on the television titan to use his platform to support trans artists and “do more.”

“You do need to address the racism, the violence and the targeting of people on your productions, Ryan Murphy. Yes, you do. You do need to make sure that trans people are paid equally.” she said. “Yes, Janet did the right thing.”

“Pose” executive producer Janet Mock slammed Murphy and fellow co-creator Steven Canals for not paying her more for her work on the show at the show’s premiere in 2021. The trans woman and activist confronted Murphy specifically and the executives behind the project, saying they did not compensate the trans talent on the series fairly.

“F— Hollywood,” she said. “Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f—ing shake in your motherf—ing boots.”

Laverne Cox commented on Moore’s post, expressing her love and support.

“This call to action, this call to love, this call for empathy, acknowledging each other’s humanity both intra-community and for those who proclaim allyship,” Cox wrote on the post. “I’ve been weeping just like this. Weeping. But not showing it. But I hear you. I feel you deeply. I’m right there too.”

Actress Alyssa Milano and drag queens Shea Coulee and Peppermint also commented on Moore’s emotional Instagram reel.

In 2018, Murphy shared duirng the “Pose” Season 1 premiere that he wanted to create uplifting art about the queer community during Trump’s first administration.

“Our community is under such attack from this administration,” Murphy said. “I wanted to put something optimistic and uplifting out there.”