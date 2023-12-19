Winners from previous seasons of “Ink Master” are returning for the Season 15 finale of the hit competition series to help decide which tattoo artist will be crowned the next champion.

The jury panel will include Season 7 winner Anthony Michaels, Season 3 winner Joey Hamilton, Season 10 winner Josh Payne, Season 9 winner Bubba Irwin and Season 1 winner Shane O’Neill.

“Ink Master” is hosted Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden. Three-time “Ink Master” champion DJ Tambe joined the judge’s panel this season, which included returning judges Ryan Ashley the first female tattoo artist to win the competition, and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color-realism artists.

The series, which airs weekly on Paramount+, sees 15 tatoo artists compete with each other in grueling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” Season 15’s top three finalists include Freddie Albrighton, Bobby Johnson, and Jon Mesa.

“Ink Master” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, with Daniel Blau Rogge serving as executive producer and Ivanna Palance as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios and Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers for Truly Original.

Watch the exclusive clip in the video above.