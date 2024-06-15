Now that’s more like it. After a rough start to the summer box office, Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has become a drought buster, earning $62 million from 4,440 theaters as estimates have the sequel earning a spectacular $14o million-plus domestic opening weekend.

Not only is it a big step towards getting the box office back on track, it is a reassertion of Disney’s theatrical power after a turbulent 2023. In fact, “Inside Out 2” will earn a higher opening weekend than any of Disney’s films last year, standing as the studio’s best domestic launch since Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened to $181.3