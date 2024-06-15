‘Inside Out 2’ Beats Disney’s Entire 2023 Slate With Spectacular $140 Million-Plus Opening

Available to WrapPRO members

It’s Disney’s highest opening weekend since “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in November 2022

Inside Out 2
Pixar

Now that’s more like it. After a rough start to the summer box office, Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has become a drought buster, earning $62 million from 4,440 theaters as estimates have the sequel earning a spectacular $14o million-plus domestic opening weekend.

Not only is it a big step towards getting the box office back on track, it is a reassertion of Disney’s theatrical power after a turbulent 2023. In fact, “Inside Out 2” will earn a higher opening weekend than any of Disney’s films last year, standing as the studio’s best domestic launch since Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened to $181.3

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.