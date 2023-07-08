Insidious

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Unlocks $31 Million Opening at Box Office

by | July 8, 2023 @ 8:20 AM

”Indiana Jones 5“ is set to add $26 million this weekend while Lionsgate’s ”Joy Ride“ opens to around $5.7 million

Sony/Screen Gems/Blumhouse’s “Insidious: The Red Door” is beating both “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and its own box office projections to take the No. 1 spot at the box office, earning $15 million from 3,188 theaters on its opening day as industry estimates now have it earning $31 million this weekend.

Earlier this week, independent projections had the fifth “Insidious” film earning a $22-24 million opening. Instead, “The Red Door”; a film that marks the directorial debut of series star Patrick Wilson and concludes the story of his character, Josh Lambert; is set to pass the $29.5 million opening of “Insidious: The Last Key” in 2018 to set a new high for the horror franchise and is just above the $30.4 million opening of fellow Blumhouse production “M3GAN” earlier this year.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

