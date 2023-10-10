“The left thinks you’re domestic terrorists. The right says you’re all just tourists. But the United States government thinks you’re all insurrectionists.” That’s the crux of the new HBO Original documentary “The Insurrectionist Next Door.”

The newly released trailer for Alexandra Pelosi‘s 15th documentary for HBO features the filmmaker traveling cross-country to speak with those who have faced criminal prosecution for their roles in the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Pelosi is the daughter of the former House speaker Nancy Pelosi. This leads Alexandra to ask one participant, “Did you go to the Capitol to assassinate my mother?”

The film, from the director of “Pelosi in the House” and “Journeys with George,” will premiere on HBO on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. and concurrently stream on Max. Through interviews conducted over two years, Pelosi speaks to individuals charged with crimes for their participation in the insurrection.

Pelosi was in the U.S. Capitol when mobs stormed the government offices and attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. In this film, she speaks to the participants about what brought them to Washington D.C. and how their views may or may not have shifted since that day.

Judging by one man wearing a “Hillary for cellmate in 2022” shirt, not everyone is convinced they did anything wrong.

In “The Insurrectionist Next Door,” Pelosi seeks a better understanding of cultural and political views that have polarized the country without shying away from challenging topics and a surprisingly forthright set of conversations emerge despite the political divides.

The picture is directed and produced by Pelosi and edited by Geof Bartz. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller are executive producers while Anna Klein is a coordinating producer.