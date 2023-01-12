‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Top Gun,’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Campaigns Among ICG Publicists Awards Nominees

The International Cinematographers Guild announced six nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity, to be recognized at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards.

Nominees include the publicity teams responsible for the following campaigns:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Nope” (Universal Pictures/MonkeyPaw Productions)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures/Entertainment One)

“The outstanding nominations this year shine a bright light not only on the diversity of the films submitted but also the individual challenges the publicity teams faced in this highly competitive field,” said Sheryl Main, who along with fellow ICG Publicists Awards Chair Tim Menke, made the announcement Thursday.

According to the organization, the Maxwell Weinberg Award “honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.”

Nominees are selected by the Publicists Awards Committee from qualified submitted presentations with the final recipient selected via an online vote of the publicists membership.

Voting will be held from Jan. 31–Feb. 6, with winners announced at the ICG Publicists Awards luncheon ceremony on March 10.