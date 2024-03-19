If you thought the first season of “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” was emotionally intense, just wait. The first trailer for Season 2 dives into the origins of an after-life-altering romance, as well as Armand’s (Assad Zaman) fears about his lover Louis (Jacob Anderson) pouring what’s left of his soul to a random journalist.

“He wants you in pieces for the privilege of putting them back together as he sees fit,” Armand says in this first, stylish trailer as the camera pans through the vampires’ memorable library. Only this time around, Armand isn’t talking about the chronically unpredictable Lestat (Sam Reid). He’s talking about Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the journalist Louis has been talking to on and off for decades.

“It’s his job,” Louis counters.

“It’s his drug. He’s reveling in it. You should end it,” Armand responds.

The trailer then flashes between Armand and Louis kissing each other passionately in the past and confidently standing by each other’s side in the present. This first look also devotes a great deal of time to Delainey Hayles’ turn as the eternally 14-year-old vampire Claudia. And, of course, there’s Lestat, looming over every detail of this complicated story of forced and found family.

“There is no scripting Lestat. You cannot script a hurricane,” Armand says in the trailer. Watch the full video, above.

Set in the year 2022, Season 2 of the AMC series will continue to follow the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he recounts his life story to journalist Daniel. The series will pick up from the bloody events in 1940s New Orleans, which was when the perpetually teenaged Claudia conspired to kill Lestat de Lioncourt. This season, Louis will chronicle his adventures in Europe, his journey discovering Old World Vampires, the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris and how Louis met his great love, Armand.

“Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories,” a logline for the series reads.

Season 2 will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on May 12. The beloved series, which currently has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson. Rolin Jones serves as the creator and showrunner, as well as EP. Additional executive producers for the season include Mark Taylor, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.