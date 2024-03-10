“Our Flag Means Death” has “reached the end of the road” after being canceled by Max in January after two seasons.

“After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew,” creator David Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss.”

“To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren’t. A love like ours can’t disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello,” Jenkins continued. “We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together.”

The comedy, which is inspired by the true adventures of 18th century Gentleman Pirate, Stede Bonnet, starred Rhys Darby.

Rounding out the rest of the cast was Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, Joel Fry as Frenchie, Samson Kayo as Oluwande, Matthew Maher as Black Pete, Nathan Foad as Lucius, Samba Schuttle as Roach Con O’Neill as Izzy Hands, Vico Ortiz as Jim and many more.

The first season, which debuted on March 3, 2022, ran for 10 episodes, releasing two or three per week through March 24. But viewers were slow to discover the romantic comedy. A surge in viewership accompanied the pause in between seasons. The second season premiered Oct. 5 with three episodes, using the same rollout with two per week until its finale on Oct. 26.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life,” a Max spokesperson said at the time of the cancellation. “We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

Dessi Gomez contributed to this report