Prentice Penny’s ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Sets Release Date, Series Contributors

“Black Twitter: A People’s History,” a three-part docuseries from “Insecure” producer Prentice Penny, is set to premiere May 9 on Hulu.

The project, which is based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter” and scored a straight to series order from Onyx Collective in January 2023, charts the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Parham, Twitter’s former head of global content partnerships TJ Adeshola and former director of product and community Rembert Browne, former White House Office of Public Engagement associate director Brad Jenkins, #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, former X global director of culture and community God-is Rivera will serve as series contributors.

Other contributors include comedians Baratunde Thurston, W. Kamau Bell, Amanda Seales and Sam Jay, “Distributed Blackness: African American Cybercultures” author Dr. André Brock, researcher and scholar Shamika Klassen, “Archiving Black Twitter” creator Dr. Meredith Clark, “The Read” host Kid Fury, cultural critics Roxane Gay, Van Lathan and Jamilah Lemieux, journalists J Wortham, Jemele Hill, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Wesley Lowery, New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones, TV writers Ira Madison III and Judnick Mayard, LoveBScott.com senior editor Denver Sean, DearYoungQueen.com writer Ashley Weatherspoon and activist and media strategist Raquel Willis.

“Black Twitter: A People’s History” is produced by A Penny for Your Thoughts, WIRED Studios and Culture House Media.

Penny, Chris Pollack and Alex Soler serve as executive producers on behalf of A Penny For Your Thoughts, alongside WIRED Studios’ Sarah Amos, Helen Estabrook, Agnes Chu and Andrew Whitney, and Culture House Media’s Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby and Shawna Carroll.

Penny is directing the series, marking the first project with Onyx Collective via his

overall deal under his A Penny For Your Thoughts Banner. Jacoby serves as showrunner, while WIRED Studios’ Jason Parham serves as producer.

Check out the series’ teaser in the video above.