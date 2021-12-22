In one of Twentieth Century Fox Studios’ last films of 2021, famous names — both historically and cast-wise — bring a unique story to the screen. “The King’s Man” was adapted from the popular comic book series “Kingsman: The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons and is an R-rated prequel to the two previous “Kingsman” films, 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Set in the early twentieth century, the film draws some parallels to Marvel’s Avengers, as a group of good guys gathers to diffuse evil schemes of an opposing tyrant group.

When Does “The King’s Man” Come Out?

Co-written and directed by Matthew Vaughn, “The King’s Man” opens on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Is “The King’s Man” Streaming?

“The King’s Man” will initially only be viewable in theaters. Plans for where the movie will land in terms of a streaming service have not yet been announced, and while this summer’s 20th Century Studios release “Free Guy” is coming to Disney+ in February, thus far Disney+ has not added R-rated movies. But it’s possible that “The King’s Man” lands on Hulu at some point in the future.

Is “The King’s Man” in Theaters?

Yes, “The King’s Man” will be playing exclusively in movie theaters when it opens on Dec. 22

What Is “The King’s Man” About?

The film follows the start of a pioneering independent intelligence agency, and is a prequel to the “Kingsman” movies. One man, Orlando Oxford, competes with multiple villains scheming to end the world and wipe out most of the population. Oxford gathers a squad of sorts to fight back, and this squad becomes known as the “Kingsman,” or a secret service. Some of history’s most evil legends team up to take over the world, including assassin Gavrilo Princip, who was responsible for starting World War I, superspy Mata Hari and Rasputin himself.

Who Is in “The King’s Man” Cast?

Ralph Fiennes stars as Orlando Oxford. Oxford’s right-hand man Conrad is played by Harris Dickinson. Joel Basman brings Gavrilo Princip to life, as Valerie Pachner does with Mata Hari and Rhys Ifans with Gregori Rasputin. Other stars include Djimon Hounsou as Shola, Gemma Arterton as Polly and Alexandra Maria Lara as Emily Oxford.

How Long Is “The King’s Man?”

“The King’s Man” running time is 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Are the Other “Kingsman” Movies Streaming?

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” is streaming on FuboTV, but “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is not currently streaming.