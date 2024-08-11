Is ‘Trap’ Based on a True Story?

Is the plot of “Trap” too crazy to be true? Apparently not.

The upcoming horror movie follows “father (Josh Hartnett) and teen daughter (Ariel Donoghue) attending a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.”

The twist? the girls father Cooper has a secret, he is a serial killer known as the Butcher. The second twist? They aren’t just there to see pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan). The concert is actually an elaborate trap that the authorities have put in place to catch him.

So where did filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan come up with such a wild story idea?

Shyamalan revealed that the plot was actually inspired by a real life event — Operation Flagship.

In 1985, over 3,000 fugitives wanted by the authorities for various criminal offensives were sent “invitations” for free Redskins – Bengals’ football tickets in the mail.

The “winners” were told to attend a brunch to pickup their tickets, get free transportation to the game and were even promised a chance to win an all expenses paid trip to Superbowl XX in New Orleans. After about 100 fugitives showed up, they were arrested by Deputy Marshals and DC Metropolitan Police officers.

Bernie Boston – Los Angeles Times

166 law enforcement officers participated. They played ushers, cleaning staff, caterers, and officials from the fake firm who sent the invites.

“It was hilarious … The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny,” said Shyamalan in an interview with Empire Magazine.

Along with Hartnett and Donoghue, the film stars Hayley Mills, Allison Pill, Marnie McPhail and more.

“Trap” is now playing in theaters.