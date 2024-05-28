A docuseries and film about the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy motorcycle race is in development, and some big names are involved. The project comes from Channing Tatum’s Free Association, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, “Ford v. Ferrari” writer Jason Keller, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Box To Box Films. The latter company is known for producing buzzy sports documentaries such as “Drive To Survive,” “Full Swing” and “Tour De France: Unchained.”

These projects will appear as a package later this year. The independent European studio Mediawan, which is also the majority stakeholder of Plan B, will be the studio behind the docuseries and will handle international sales.

Production will begin this week on the docuseries, which is titled “The Greatest Race on Earth.” It will focus on the Isle of Man TT races taking place this June. The group is also developing a screenplay for a major feature film package, which will be taken to market later this year.

Called one of the most dangerous and extreme racing events in the world, the Isle of Man TT takes place on the small island nation in the Irish Sea. It involves a 37.7 mile course through mountainous terrain, country lanes and city streets with speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. Between its inaugural race in 1907 and 2023, there have been 156 fatalities during either official practices or races.

“It’s a great privilege to be working with these partners on this extremely unique project. The Isle of Man TT is one of the most visceral, exhilarating and unusual races in the motorsport diary. We can’t wait to bring this incredible world to new audiences,” James Gay-Rees, co-founder of Box To Box Films, said in a statement to press.

“We dare anyone to find more awe-inspiring people, or a more breathtakingly vibrant world than The Isle of Man TT,” Free Association principles Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, said in a statement. “We’ve always been drawn to characters who push the edge of what’s possible, and this race is their Shangri-La. We’re deeply honored to be part of the creative dream team telling the story of this legendary event, and can’t wait to finally share this mythical sport we love with audiences all across the globe.”

Additionally, representatives for Plan B said they were “honored” to be part of this project, and Pierre-Antoine Capton, CEO and co-founder of Mediawan, called the collaboration “extremely exciting.”

“It is fully in line with our strategy to offer compelling shows that will captivate audiences all across the globe. We are confident that such an iconic competition and its’ behind the scenes will do so,” Capton added.

Tatum, Carolin and Free Association are repped by CAA, Hansen Jacobson and Relevant. Plan B is repped by CAA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Box To Box Films is repped by CAA. Keller is repped by Entertainment 360. “The Greatest Race on Earth” will be distributed worldwide by Mediawan Rights with the participation of Entourage Ventures.