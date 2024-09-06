‘It Ends With Us’ Star Brandon Sklenar Explains Why He Entered the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Conversation

“It Ends With Us” star Brandon Sklenar said he weighed in on the rumored clash between costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni because the focus on the supposed behind-the-scenes drama was getting “silly.”

“It just seems silly to me,” he told Access Hollywood Thursday night about the coverage of apparent animosity between the film’s leads.

“It’s kind of defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity. It’s an important film for so many women and for so many survivors of domestic abuse,” Sklenar said, explaining that’s why he wrote his August Instagram post defending author Colleen Hoover and the other women behind the movie.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point,” he wrote at the time. “What may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Sklenar, who also plays Spencer Dutton on “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” added Thursday that the movie is “making people feel heard and strong and loved. So to project anything but that just seems counterintuitive. And I appreciate those people that appreciated it.”

As to what’s going on with the planned sequel, titled “It Starts With Us,” he admitted, “Your guess is as good as mine at this point, but I would love to do it. I hope we can get it together, because I think the fans deserve it. And I’d just love to tell more of Atlas’ story and get into his past a little more. It would be beautiful if we could do it.”