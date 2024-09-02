‘It Ends With Us’: Justin Baldoni Sends ‘Gratitude, Strength and Love’ to Domestic Abuse Survivors in Open Letter

“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight,” the actor-director writes

Justin Baldoni attends "The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City
Justin Baldoni attends "The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The saga of “It Ends With Us” continues.

The romantic drama, based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, has racked up nearly $300 million worldwide, but it has also been plagued with controversy at almost every turn. Most of that drama has to do with the relationship between director and star Justin Baldoni and actress-producer Blake Lively, with eagle-eyed sleuths decoding statements made by them in interviews and hearsay flowing wildly about supposed behind-the-scenes issues.

There’s been another element to this too, with Lively being criticized for not taking the movie’s themes of domestic violence seriously enough. Baldoni has now released a statement on social media.

“Dear Survivor,” Saturday’s note begins. “You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days.”

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in "It Ends With Us" (Credit: Sony Pictures)
Read Next
'It Ends With Us' Ending Explained: Why Justin Baldoni Changed Ryle's Fate

His message continues: “In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”

“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy… you are liberating us all,” Baldoni concludes. “Sending you gratitude, strength, and love.”

The open letter follows a similar public approach from costar Brandon Sklenar, who condemned vilifying the film’s women. It remains to be seen how or if Baldoni’s new statement will tie into the overall “It Ends With Us” conversation.

“It Ends With Us” is in theaters now.

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in IT ENDS WTH US (Credit: Sony Pictures). It Starts With US
Read Next
'It Ends With Us' Review: Blake Lively Shines in a Glossy Herstory of Passion and Violence

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.