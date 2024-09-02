‘It Ends With Us’: Justin Baldoni Sends ‘Gratitude, Strength and Love’ to Domestic Abuse Survivors in Open Letter

The saga of “It Ends With Us” continues.

The romantic drama, based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, has racked up nearly $300 million worldwide, but it has also been plagued with controversy at almost every turn. Most of that drama has to do with the relationship between director and star Justin Baldoni and actress-producer Blake Lively, with eagle-eyed sleuths decoding statements made by them in interviews and hearsay flowing wildly about supposed behind-the-scenes issues.

There’s been another element to this too, with Lively being criticized for not taking the movie’s themes of domestic violence seriously enough. Baldoni has now released a statement on social media.

“Dear Survivor,” Saturday’s note begins. “You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days.”

His message continues: “In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”

“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy… you are liberating us all,” Baldoni concludes. “Sending you gratitude, strength, and love.”

The open letter follows a similar public approach from costar Brandon Sklenar, who condemned vilifying the film’s women. It remains to be seen how or if Baldoni’s new statement will tie into the overall “It Ends With Us” conversation.

“It Ends With Us” is in theaters now.