Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick.

The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.

The film’s teaser highlights the unlikely friendship between Harlow and Walls’ characters — cue Harlow meditating courtside before a game and Walls promising their rivals “he’s almost done” — while giving a peek behind the curtain of the duo’s signature hustle and what can go wrong in their plan.

“I probably should have asked this earlier, but how much cash do you have on you?” Harlow asks Walls before starting a 2:2 game. “Did you not bring enough money to cover this game?” Walls answers under his breath before Harlow tries to make up for dropping the ball (pun intended) by saying, “I brought like 80 minus 60.”

Despite their fruitful partnership, it’s clear the pair isn’t the best-suited as they clash on each other’s hot takes.

“I’m like the PT Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Harlow touts confidently on the court, which receives little acknowledgment from Walls. “Who is PT Anderson?” Walls asks before Harlow responds “our greatest living director.”

Walls sets the record straight by insisting “Spike Lee is our greatest living director,” to which Harlow quickly shoots back “Spike Lee’s not even a good Knicks fan.”

“I knew this was a mistake,” Walls says.

Music video director Calmatic is set to direct the project, from a script by “Blackish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris will produce the remake via his Khalabo Ink Society banner along with Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin, former Carolina Panthers All-Pro lineman Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein, all of whom are producing through their company, Mortal Media.

“White Men Can’t Jump,” which is directed by Charles Kidd II, will premiere May 19 on Hulu.