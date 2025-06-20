Jack Schlossberg Calls Ryan Murphy’s Upcoming Kennedy Biopic ‘Grotesque,’ Says the Family Was Never Consulted

Jack Schlossberg called out Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Kennedy series “American Love Story” for profiting off his family name in a “grotesque” way.

The upcoming spin-off anthology series will center around the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife fashion icon Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and their life that tragically ended in a plane crash when the pair were only 38 and 33, respectively.

The outspoken nephew of JFK Jr. did not feel that this adaptation was simply to honor his family’s legacy but more of a cash grab. He ranted to his Instagram followers Thursday with his thoughts on the series, which released first look images of its stars last week.

“Lately, my news feed has been filled with pictures of my uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a great man,” Schlossberg said in a since deleted Instagram story. “For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new show being made about him, the answer is no, and there’s really not much we can do.”

In another reel he posted to his Instagram feed, Schlossberg complained that we’re living in the “era of the biopic” and many of them feel like a lazy business model to engage diverse audiences.

The Kennedy continued his rampage on his story, saying that the right to privacy, “which includes the ability to control your own name, image, and likeness, doesn’t survive death in the state of New York. And for that matter, [JFK Jr.]’s considered a public figure, so there’s not much we can do.”

Jack talking about the new Ryan Murphy show pic.twitter.com/2RIPyLnbZ1 — RFK waist grabber (@KennedyPosts) June 19, 2025

“I hope those making this show about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it, and that they donate some of the profits [from] what they’re making to the John F. Kennedy Library,” he said.

This is not the first time Schlossberg has asked Murphy to make a donation to his grandfather’s memorial library. When Ryan Murphy productions posted the first images of Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly as Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr., Schlossberg commented: “HEY RYAN — admiration for John is great but maybe consider DONATING PROFITS TO THE KENNEDY LIBRARY thanks.”

Murphy’s account responded to the Kennedy, “I absolutely will.”

Representatives for Murphy and FX didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

“For the record, I think admiration for my uncle John is great. What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way,” his Instagram story concluded.

Murphy’s “American Love Story” has set a February 2026 release date. Naomi Watts is attached to star as Jackie Kennedy in addition to Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette and Kelly as JFK Jr. Grace Gummer will play JFK Jr.’s older sister, Caroline Kennedy, and Sydney Lemmon will play Carolyn’s sister, Lauren Bessette.