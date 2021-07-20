‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer Brings Same Johnny Knoxville Chaos, Just Older (Video)

The “Jackass Forever” trailer dropped Tuesday and the stunts — which include 49-year-old Johnny Knoxville getting shot out of a giant canon — have made us nostalgic for the good ol’ days.

“When is the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your asses off?” the trailer teases, while promising the same “Jackass” mayhem, just with a silver-haired Knoxville this time. Bullfights, attacking snakes, exploding furniture and tongue electrocution are just a few of the stunts that the “Jackass” crew has up their sleeve, not to mention Machine Gun Kelly getting booted into a pool after in a bicycle slap stunt.

While the “Jackass” pranksters have been ever present in the public eye — even pulling off their own stunts during this year’s Shark Week — “Jackass Forever” marks the franchise’s first film in over 10 years, following “Jackass 3D” in 2010. Knoxville appeared in a 2013 spinoff film titled “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” but the “Jackass” brand has not been used since.

The possibility of a fourth “Jackass” film has been highly questioned after cast member Ryan Dunn died in car crash in 2011. In an interview with Loudwire in 2019, Steve “Steve-O” Glover said, “We’re approaching the 20th anniversary of when ‘Jackass’ first appeared on MTV, and I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way.”

Created by Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, “Jackass” originally aired on MTV from 2000-2002 and spawned a trilogy of films released in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

The fourth “Jackass” film was originally set to debut in March 2021 but in April 2020, Paramount postponed its premiere to July 2, 2021. The fourth film will now hit theaters October 22, 2021.